Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union Volleyball Post-Season Pairings Released

The IGHSAU Tuesday released the post-season pairings for all 5 classes.

Top of Iowa Conference Champions Forest City hosts Garner-Hayfield-Ventura on Wednesday, October 17th in 3A Region 3. The winner plays the winner of Clear Lake vs. Osage at Osage on Tuesday, October 23rd. The Regional Final is set for Monday, October 29th in Clear Lake at 7 PM. Other side of the bracket includes Humboldt, Greene County, Roland-Story, and Southeast Valley.

In Class 2A, Region 2, Belmond-Klemme goes on the road on Tuesday, October 16th to take on St. Edmond in Fort Dodge. The winner plays South Central Calhoun in Lake City on Monday, October 22nd. Also in Region 2, Eagle Grove travels to Manson to take on Manson-Northwest Webster. In Region 6, Lake Mills receives a first round bye, and takes on the winner of Central Springs and Saint Ansgar on Monday, October 22nd at 7 pm. If the Bulldogs win, it sets up a potential matchup with defending State Champion Dike-New Hartford, Thursday, October 25th in Charles City. In 2A Region 1, North Union travels to Sioux Rapids to take on Sioux Central on October 17th. If they win, they would travel to Emmetsburg to take on the E-Hawks on October 22nd.

In Class 1A, Region 4, North Iowa has a first round bye, and plays host to Graettinger-Terrill/Ruthven-Ayrshire on Monday, October 22nd at 7 PM. West Hancock opens up at Bishop Garrigan on Tuesday, October 16th. If they win, they play the winner of Newell-Fonda and West Bend-Mallard in Algona on the 22nd.

The complete pairings for all 5 classes can be found at the link below:

https://www.ighsau.org/news/2018-regional-volleyball-pairings/