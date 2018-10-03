Eldon Milford Hagen, 93 of Forest Plaza Assisted Living, 635B E Hwy 9, Forest City, IA 50436, died Wednesday, October 3, 2018 at Muse Norris Hospice Unit in Mason City, IA.

Memorial service will be 3:30 PM, Sunday, October 7, 2018 at Immanuel Lutheran Church, 246 S Clark Street, Forest City, IA 50436, with Pastor Rod Hopp officiating.

All in attendance are welcomed to a reception honoring Eldon following the service, in the church fellowship hall.

A private family inurnment will take place at a later time at West Prairie Cemetery in rural Leland, IA.

The family would like to suggest memorials go to Heritage Park of North Iowa, PO Box 27, Forest City, IA 50436 or Immanuel Lutheran Church.

You can contact the family with on-line condolences at: www.mittelstadtfuneralhome.com

641-592-0221