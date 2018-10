Robert James Carter was pronounced dead at 5:10 p.m. on Sunday, September 30, 2018 at the Ft. Madison Community Hospital where he had been taken due to suffering a medical emergency. Carter was 73 years old at the time of his death. An autopsy has been ordered.

Carter had been serving a life term for the crime of Sexual Abuse 1st Degree from Cerro Gordo County. His sentence began on November 7, 1997