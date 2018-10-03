Related Articles

SPORTS NEWS OCTOBER 3, 2018

The Forest City Volleyball team took the Top of Iowa Conference West Division title with a 3 sets to none sweep of defending champion Lake Mills Tuesday night in Forest City. Set scores were 25-19, 25-20, and 25-17. Kaylee Miller had 11 kills, Kelsey Koch had 10 kills and 24 digs, Ellie Caylor had 19 digs, and Emma Hovenga had 25 assists. Forest City is now 19-4. Lake Mills falls to 24-5. Other Tuesday volleyball scores:

Bishop Garrigan 25-25-25, West Hancock 21-11-14

North Union 25-21-25-25, Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 13-25-15-19

Osage 25-25-25, Northwood-Kensett 5-7-12

North Butler 25-25-25, Rockford 17-17-22

Saint Ansgar 25-25-22-25, Newman Catholic 14-17-25-12

West Fork 25-25-16-21-15, Nashua-Plainfield 20-23-25-25-11