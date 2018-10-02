Winnebago Board To Discuss Drainage, Roads, and Windmill Energy Today

The Winnebago County Board of Supervisors will meet this morning beginning at 9am by first reviewing the waving of a waiting period. The board will hear from Mitch Baum who is asking the board to waive a 14 day waiting period on a Master Matrix manure management plan. The site is located in the Buffalo District Site 11. The board may opt to waive the waiting period pending discussion.

Winnebago County Engineer Scott Meinders will discuss the current state of secondary roads. Some of the roads may have sustained damage from the heavy rains and heavy equipment traffic as harvest gets underway. Meinders will review with the board any needed repairs or upcoming projects. The board is encouraging those with issues to contact their supervisors or the county road department.

The board will then tackle drainage issues. These include new petitions or concerns raised by residents within drainage districts. The board will review any new issues and discuss appointing an engineer for the Drainage District 34-30 Reclassification project. The Auditors Office wants to make sure that the levies are more accurate within the district which is why the reclassification is being conducted.

Supervisor and Board Chairman Mike Stensrud, has made it clear that, “…there needs to be a discussion on the future services of the Winnebago County Public Health Department.” While not going into specifics, his concerns center around the costs to operate the department and the staffing. Stensrud is asking the board to openly discuss these and other issues surrounding the Public Health Department in this mornings meeting. The public is invited to discuss the issue in the Open Forum segment of the meeting today.

The meeting will take place in the Winnebago County Courthouse in the Supervisors Room.