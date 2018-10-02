Human Trafficking Seminar is Wednesday

The Gilbertville Fire Department, in partnership with the Iowa Department of Transportation and the Black Hawk County Sheriff’s Office will be hosting an informational training on the topic of Human Trafficking and Youth Abduction on Wednesday, Oct. 3 at 6:30 p.m. The event will be hosted at the Waterloo Moose Lodge, 6636 La Porte Road, Washburn. It will feature a presentation by Chief David Lorenzen of the Iowa Department of Transportation’s Motor Vehicle Enforcement and will be of value to commercial driver’s license holders (truck drivers) as well as the public.

The goal is to provide information and raise awareness of all motor vehicle operators who traverse our roadways every day. By better educating the public on this issue, we can foster a stronger, more proactive response. All are invited to attend, bring questions, and engage on this topic of growing importance statewide.

For more information about Human Trafficking in the State of Iowa and additional resources: https://iowadot.gov/endslavery/