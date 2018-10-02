Human Remains Identified in Mason City

On May 20th, 2018, the Cerro Gordo County Sheriff’s Office was notified about human remains being found in the 22000 block of 275th Street in rural Mason City. Deputies from the Cerro Gordo County Sheriff’s Office arrived on scene a short time later and requested the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation for assistance at the scene. Investigators collected the skeletal remains and they were transported to the Iowa State Medical Examiner’s Office in Ankeny. An autopsy was performed on May 23, 2018.

Through the course of the investigation, the State Medical Examiner’s Office was able to positively identify the skeletal remains as Cerilla Doyle of Bentonville, Arkansas. It was learned that on October 27, 2008, the Bentonville (AR) Police Department began a missing person investigation involving Doyle, who would have been 51 years old at the time of her disappearance. The investigation conducted by the Bentonville Police Department determined that Doyle had left the area voluntarily and no contact had been made with her since she went missing.

Currently there is no indication of foul play, however, the investigation is continuing into the circumstances surrounding her travels between Arkansas and Iowa as well as the circumstances surrounding her death.

The Cerro Gordo County Sheriff’s Office and the DCI request if you have information regarding Doyle that you contact the Cerro Gordo County Sheriff’s Office at 641-421-3000.