Hancock County tentatively sells Duncan Heights property

Good news for Hancock County – the Duncan Heights property in Duncan has been sold to Jeremy and Elaine Bossard of Garner for $131,000, pending a survey and public hearing in October. The Hancock County Board of Supervisors has signed a survey agreement with Herold-Reicks Surveying LLC to survey the Duncan Heights property estimated at 9 to 10 acres. The county-owned property formerly housed the Duncan Heights Assisted Living facility, as well as a residential dwelling and some outbuildings. According to Hancock County Supervisor Jerry Tlach, the county received four bids ranging from $131,000 down to $95,000.

The Hancock County Board of Supervisors contends this is a win-win for the county, as it would have cost nearly $100,000 just to demolish the main building, not to mention the costs of clean up. According to Tlach, the county can now invest the money in courthouse improvements.

Other upcoming county courthouse projects include the Engineer’s office remodel for $15,000. The Hancock County Board of Supervisors approved the vote 2 to 1, with Supervisors Tlach and Ron Sweers in favor, and Sis Greiman opposed. Greiman cited lower cost options like bullet proof glass, similar to the proposed county attorney’s office remodel estimated at $6,000. Supervisor Tlach tells why he believes this expense is necessary.