Foell Takes the Helm in Local United Way Fundraising

United Way of North Central Iowa’s (UWNCI) 2018 fundraising campaign will be led by Robert Foell, United Way of North Central Iowa Campaign Chair. Robert’s involvement with the United Way goes back a number of years. He has been involved with the Community Impact Teams, the volunteer group that reviews applications and recommends funding allocations. “United Way provides tremendous funding to north Iowa agencies which positively impacts the lives of many.” States Foell.

The United Way of North Central Iowa is kicking off their campaign with workplace presentations, a community mailing and online donations. “Our goal this year is to increase participation and donor investments by 10%,” according to Jen Arends, CEO. “Campaign time also gives us a chance to educate everyone about the critical issues facing our region and how we partner with other organizations to make a collective impact in the areas of Childhood Success, Youth Success, Economic Mobility, and Access to Health for everyone.”

The United Way of North Central Iowa, a local organization, needs your passion, expertise and resources to help fight the issues that are impacting our region. 39% of our region’s children (below age 18) live below the 200% poverty line and 51.7% of child victims of confirmed or founded abuse were age 5 or younger. When you support United Way of North Central Iowa, your donation goes to help those who need it most in our community. Last year, United Way funding impacted 19,560 lives. However, there is still work that must be done. To make an impact in our region we must come together because if United we fight, United we win. We have one life. To live better, we must Live United.