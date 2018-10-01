Warrior Hockey Triumphs Over Lynx

The youthful Warriors have come a long way in a short time, and Saturday night they netted win No. 1 of the new season.

Playing with the lead, and whether a comeback by the host Lindenwood-Belleville Lynx, the Waldorf hockey team scored a 4-3 shootout victory on the road in NAIA action.

“It was a team win tonight,” Waldorf head coach Brett Shelanski said. “Everybody chipped in.”

Austin Hickner and Ryan Veillet chipped in with first-period goals for the Warriors (1-1 overall, 2 points NAIA), got scored on the power play, and short-handed.

Taylor Karr and Braeden Pearce helped set up Hickner’s goal with 9 minutes, 59 seconds gone in the night’s action, a power-play score that gave Waldorf a 1-0 lead.

Then, with a teammate in the penalty box, the Warriors lone senior, Veillet, scored with 1:04 left in the first period.

The host Lynx (1-0-1, 3 points) trimmed the difference to a single goal early in the second, by Karr scored unassisted to reestablish the Warriors two-goal edge.

Lindenwood-Belleville kept pressing and eventually got one more in the second, and tied the game early in the third to force overtime.

“I liked our start and our resilience, especially when they tied it late,” Shelanski said. “We stuck to our systems better tonight and really competed throughout the lineup.”

Neither team scored in the extra 5-minute session, sending the game to a shootout where Waldorf goalie Dominic Lamanno turned aside two Lynx shooters and teammates Sean Mallonee and Veillet each scored on their chances for the win.

Waldorf outshot the Lynx, 47-42, in the contest, including peppering the Lindenwood-Belleville goal with 28 shots in the second period.

Lamanno earned the win in goal, making 39 saves in the game for Waldorf.

Having secured win No. 1 of the season, the Warriors will remain on the road for another weekend before hitting home ice. Waldorf plays at Midland in Nebraska next Friday and Saturday before hosting Lindenwood-Belleville on Oct. 12 and 13 at the Albert Lea Ice Arena.