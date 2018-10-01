Warrior Golfer Teams Sweep Wins in Dual Event with Iowa Wesleyan

The Warriors tuned up for their own invitational by dominating play at the Purple Cup dual with Iowa Wesleyan in Buffalo Center on Saturday.

Seeret Brar and Nicole Misner finished one-two to lead the Warrior women to a team win in a stroke-play event at the Gruis Recreation Center golf course, while the Warrior men won in a doubles match-play dual with the Tigers.

“Very fun event,” Waldorf head coach Mark Clouse said. “Great camaraderie between the teams.

“This gives my players a chance to experience a Ryder Cup-style atmosphere during Ryder Cup week,” Clouse added of the men’s match-play event.

“We are looking forward to defending the cup in the spring season.”

Brar shot a 76 and Misner carded an 84 to lead the Warrior women, who shot a team score of 348 to best Iowa Wesleyan (448).

Haleigh Biernacki shot an 89, Cassidy Blair carded a 99, Katherine Johnson shot 102 and Brandelle McGinn added a 104 for Waldorf.

On the men’s side, Waldorf won 42.5 to 29.5 as each team of two earned a point for their school by winning a hole in the match-play event, and the teams each getting a half-point for a tie.

Manuel Zorrilla and Zabdiel Flores bested the Tigers’ Jaime Suarez and Pablo Barriopedro, 12.5 to 5.5 in one match, and Cody Ails and Mitch Anderson added a win 13.5 to 4.5 for the Warriors over Jeff Cox and Mason Wills.

Iowa Wesleyan’s Blake Forsythe and Fergus Smith earned a win in their match, 10 to 8, with Waldorf’s Joe Nordquist and Jared Pheffer, and the Tigers’ Nolan Leaton and Cameron Mack won 9.5 to 8.5 over the Warriors’ Parker Hormuth and Coach Clouse.

The Warriors and Tigers all are back in action Sunday at the Wedgewood Cover Golf Club in Albert Lea, Minn., playing in the Waldorf Invitational, which tees off at 12:30 p.m.