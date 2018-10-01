Propane Demand is High

Demand for liquid propane worldwide is at an all-time high. That’s important for Iowans who use it to either heat their homes or dry their crops for storage. The director of sales for the Minnesota-based CHS Propane, Dennis St. Aubin says the recent rounds of tariffs have created some new overseas partners for the product.

St. Aubin says right now supplies are abundant, and that is good because of the wet harvest and the need to get crops our of the field.

He says that means high moisture content in the grain and more drying.

St Aubin says many distributors increased their storage capacity in an effort to offset demand for domestic customers and he says many farmers also now have on-site propane tanks. It’s estimated 67 percent of Iowans use natural gas to heat their homes, 15 percent use electricity and 14 percent use liquid propane.