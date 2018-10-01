North Iowans are Invited to Give Input on Children’s Mental Health Services in October

North Iowans are invited to provide input on children’s mental health needs at regional listening posts scheduled statewide beginning Tuesday.

The listening posts will be hosted by Iowa’s area education agencies on behalf of the Children’s System State Board established by Gov. Kim Reynolds through Executive Order #2 in April. The board is led by Iowa Department of Human Services Director Jerry Foxhoven and Iowa Department of Education Director Ryan Wise.

Board members will review information gathered from the listening posts as part of their charge to develop recommendations to create a children’s mental health system. The recommendations are due to the legislature on Nov. 15.

Listening post details are on Oct. 3, 6 to 7:30 p.m. at the Prairie Lakes AEA located at 500 NE 6th St. in Pocahontas. Then, on Oct. 10, 6 to 7:30 p.m at the Central Rivers AEA located at 9184 265th St., Suite B in Clear Lake.

North Iowa families who are unable to participate in the listening posts may provide input online in the following ways:

An online survey. The survey deadline is Oct. 12.

An online listening post will run from noon to 1 p.m. on Oct. 4. To join from a computer, visit: https://zoom.us/j/290354386. To join by phone, call 1-646-876-9923. When prompted, enter meeting code 290-354-386

For more information about the Children’s System State Board, visit the Iowa Department of Human Services’ website.