Kathleen Ann (Buffington) Carlson, 75, of Forest City, IA went to be with the Lord on Sunday, September 30, 2018 at Concord Care Center, Garner, IA.

Funeral services will be held 10:30 A.M., Tuesday, October 2, 2018 at the Forest City United Methodist Church in Forest City, with the Pastor Les Green officiating.

Visitation will be held one hour prior to the services at the church on Tuesday.

Burial will be held in the Wesley Evergreen Cemetery, west of Wesley, Iowa

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the Kathleen Carlson memorial fund in care of the family.

Arrangements are with Cataldo Schott Funeral Home in Forest City.

Online condolences may be left for the family at www.cataldoschottfh.com

Cataldo Schott Funeral Home

505 North Clark St.

Forest City, Iowa 50436

641-585-2685