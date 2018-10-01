John R. Daniels, 75, of Britt, passed away Thursday, September 27, 2018 at St. Mary’s Hospital in Rochester, MN.

Funeral services will be held at 1:30 PM on Tuesday, October 2, 2018 at the United Methodist Church, 707 4th Street South West in Britt, with Pastor Jim Beranek officiating.

Visitation will be held on Monday, October 1, 2018 from 5:00 – 7:00 PM at Ewing Funeral Home in Britt and will continue one hour prior to services at the church on Tuesday.

