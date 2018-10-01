Helen A. (Anderson) Busick, 91, of Clarion passed away Friday, September 14, 2018 at the Rehabilitation Center of Belmond.

Memorial services for Helen Busick will be held on Saturday, October 6, 2018 at 10:30 AM at First Lutheran Church, 420 First Street Northwest in Clarion. Burial will be held at Evergreen Cemetery in Clarion.

A memorial visitation will be held prior to services at the church on Saturday, October 6, from 9:00 AM to 10:30 AM.

