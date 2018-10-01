Darlene M. (Nicolet) Wonsmos, 90, of Belmond and formerly of Thornton, passed away Monday, October 1, 2018 at the Rehabilitation Center of Belmond.

Funeral services for Darlene Wonsmos will be held on Thursday, October 4, 2018 at 10:30 AM at St. Paul Lutheran Church, 400 Larch Street in Thornton with Pastor Rhea Evanson officiating. Burial will take place at Pleasant View Cemetery in Thornton.

Visitation for Darlene Wonsmos will be held on Wednesday, October 3, 2018 from 5:00 – 7:00 PM at Ewing Funeral Home, 111 Luick’s Lane South in Belmond and will continue one hour prior to the funeral service at the church on Thursday.

