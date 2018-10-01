Blue Hawks Overpower Warrior Women in Volleyball

The jubilation felt after Friday’s thrilling five-set win went to the other team’s bench on Saturday.

The Waldorf volleyball team couldn’t parlay their thrilling victory Friday over Valley City State into a win streak as Dickinson State tarnished the weekend a bit with a 25-21, 17-25, 25-21, 25-18 upset of the Warriors in North Star Athletic Association action at the Hanson Fieldhouse.

“We were not able to keep our momentum from our five-set victory,” Waldorf head coach Bri Ebenhoe said. “We found ourselves a little sluggish and tired and Dickinson State took advantage of that.”

A 6-0 run by the visiting Blue Hawks sent an early message they’d come ready to play, but the Warriors (2-14 overall, 1-4 NSAA) did their best to respond.

An Elisabeth Tramm service ace for Waldorf trimmed that early deficit down to 11-8, and back-to-back kills late by Sarah Williams got the Warriors as close as 24-21 down before the first set slipped away.

“Our serving performance was great and it spurred a lot of runs, but we couldn’t find that finishing kill when we needed it,” Ebenhoe said, as her team did rack up nine service aces on the day.

And Waldorf put together a strong run early in the second set to get right back into the match.

Kyra Platzek had four of her team-high 17 kills in an 11-1 surge that put Waldorf on top 12-4 early, and well on its way to a victory.

And back-to-back aces by Kelsey Sederquest at the start of set No. 3 put the Warriors on top 8-3, though the lead didn’t last.

Tied 20-20 after a Platzek kill, the Warriors got just one more kill from their star junior outside hitter in the final moments of the third set as the Blue Hawks (3-14, 1-4) took a 2-1 lead in the match.

Dickinson State then forged a slim early edge in the fourth set and never let the Warriors get in front, finishing off the victory to prevent a weekend home NSAA sweep for Waldorf.

“We know our formula for success and will work to become more consistent and efficient in the next few days before we compete again,” Ebenhoe said, as her team continues a five-match home stand by hosting Dakota State next Friday.

Platzek led the way on the day for the Warriors with her 17 kills, and added in 16 digs, while Adreanna Vetter also made 16 digs, and Tramm dished out 33 assists for Waldorf.