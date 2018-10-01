Alan R. Anderson, 58, of Mason City, formerly of Alexander and Osage passed away Friday, September 28, 2018 at Good Shepherd Health Center in Mason City.

Memorial services for Alan Anderson will be held on Tuesday, October 2, 2018 at 11:00 AM at Ewing Funeral Home, 111 Luick’s Lane South in Belmond with Pastor Ken Draper officiating.

Prior to the service, burial for Alan Anderson will take place at 10:00 AM at the Alexander Cemetery, rural Alexander.

Memorial visitation for Alan Anderson will be held on Monday, October 1, 2018 from 6:00 – 8:00 PM at Ewing Funeral Home in Belmond.

