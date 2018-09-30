SUNDAY TALK: Upmeyer on New Election Laws Taking Effect

Even with it being fall, it seems most of Iowa can’t get away from the rain. This has led to flooding in many areas of the state, including right here in North Iowa. It is unreal seeing pictures of the flooding in Hampton, Greene, and other communities in the district over the last few weeks. Please stay safe!





Governor Reynolds has issued multiple disaster proclamations for counties in the district, including Butler and Franklin, so that residents are able to seek disaster assistance and relief for damage sustained during the recent severe weather. To see what programs are available and if you qualify, visit https://dhs.iowa.gov/disaster-assistance-programs.

Application deadlines:

Franklin County for storms on September 2 are due October 22

Franklin County for storms on September 19 are due November 5

Butler County for storms on September 19 are due November 13



With the elections coming up in just over a month, make sure that you are ready to vote! Here are some helpful tips as we get closer to November.

Get registered

Make sure you are registered to vote. If you are not, you can register in-person at the County Auditor’s office, online using the Secretary of State’s website, or by printing a voter registration form and mailing it to the Auditor’s office.

If you are not registered to vote, you have until October 27 to do so. However, Iowa also has same-day voter registration so you can get registered at the polls on Election Day. In order to do so, you need to bring your photo ID and proof of residence such as an Iowa driver’s license, a utility bill, or a bank statement.

Vote early or by absentee ballot

Early voting begins on Monday, October 8. During this time, you can vote in-person at the County Auditor’s office as well as additional satellite polling locations (dates and locations vary).

Absentee ballots are also mailed after October 8. Absentee ballots must be in the mail and postmarked the day before Election Day to be counted. If you still have your absentee ballot on Election Day, be sure to take it with you to the polls to return it so you can get a new ballot from your polling place.

To request an absentee ballot, visit the Secretary of State’s website.

Vote at the polls

Election Day is Tuesday, November 6 and polls are open from 7 am until 9 pm.

This is the first year of the soft rollout for our Election Integrity changes that we made last year. Identification is not required to vote this year , but it is encouraged that you take your ID with you if you plan to vote at the polls on Election Day.

When you arrive to vote, you will be asked for identification. Allowable forms of identification include a driver’s license, non-operator ID, passport, military or veterans ID, tribal ID, or a Voter ID card issued by the Secretary of State. Presenting one of these forms of identification speeds up the check-in process and will get you in and out quickly and efficiently. If you forget your ID or don’t have one of these forms of identification, you can still vote by signing an oath verifying your identity before receiving your ballot.

To find your polling place visit the Secretary of State’s website or contact the County Auditor’s office.

Fill out the whole ballot

Don’t forget to fill out your whole ballot. There is no longer a box to vote straight-party anymore so be sure to vote in every race. This includes elections at the Federal, State, and County levels. This is your chance to make your voice heard! Don’t miss out by forgetting to flip your ballot over and fill it out completely.

For more information on this year’s elections, visit the Secretary of State’s website at SOS.Iowa.Gov.

It’s an honor to represent you in the Iowa House. If I can help you in any way, I can be reached by email at Linda.Upmeyer@legis.iowa.gov or phone at (515) 281-35210.