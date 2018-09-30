Forest City Visioning Project is Now Online

Forest City Visioning Committee has been participating in a community visioning process sponsored by Iowa Living Roadways, Trees Forever, Iowa DOT and Iowa State University. This community visioning program provides small communities with the planning and design resources needed to make meaningful transportation improvements to the local landscape. The end result includes project concept images, estimated project costs, implementation ideas, and funding suggestions.

The committee examined local conditions, reviewed historical data and assessments, and conducted public surveys to gain knowledge about the local landscape and measure public opinion and suggestions. The data was reviewed by the Visioning Committee and matched with community goals. Five projects were created.

1. J Street Cultural Cooridor

2. Pammel Park Improvements

3. Master Trail Plan – Connectivity Assessment Plan

4. Baseball Fields

5. Wayfinding Signs

To view each project concept drawing go to www.forestcityia.com and click on the link.