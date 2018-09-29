FCIS Fall Festival Schedule Released

The FCIS Fall Festival is scheduled for October 13, 2018 from 10:00 am to 2:00 pm on Clark Street in downtown Forest City. While the location for 2018 is new, the FCIS Walking Eagles Relay For Life team has been hosting a similar event since 2005 to raise money for Winnebago county Relay For Life. In correlation with Oktoberfest, small pumpkins ideal for decorating or painting will be sold, as well as brats, hot dogs, loose meat sandwiches, bottled water, juice boxes and baked goods will be sold. For the kids, face painting and a balloon artist will also be on hand. “We have a fun event planned for downtown Forest City, said FCIS President Courtney Wooge. “Unfortunately, our pumpkin patch was devastated by the flooding we experienced twice this year, but we still have some smaller pumpkins available, as well as great food and activities for the community. The Walking Eagles Relay for Life team was founded by my father, Gaylord Wooge who was looking for a way to use his farmland to make a positive impact on the community. This event continues to serve as a legacy to him and I’m proud to say our employees have raised over $42,000 since 2005 for Winnebago County Relay For Life.” “The money raised in our area through Relay for Life stays primarily in Iowa,” said Steve Lovik, American Cancer Society. “Most of the funds go toward the Cancer Research Center in Iowa at the University of Iowa Hospital in Iowa City, as well as the Hope Lodge which houses cancer patients who are in Iowa City for treatment along with their families Funds also stay in our North Iowa. The American Cancer Society office in Mason City arranges for rides for patients to receive treatment, provides informational materials and even arranges for wigs for women who have lost their hair as a result of chemotherapy.” The 2019 Winnebago County Relay For Life event is scheduled on June 22, 2019 fon the Winnebago County Courthouse Square in Forest City. To sign up for a team or to contribute to the event, please go to www.relayforlife.org/winnebagocountyia? or contact Carolyn Sunde at csunde50@gmail.com or 515-577-7090. Please join us in the fight against cancer!