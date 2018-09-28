The Presidents Own Will Perform in Mason City

As part of its 2018 national concert tour, “The President’s Own” United States Marine Band will perform at 7:30pm on Friday, October 19, at the North Iowa Community Auditorium in Mason City. The concert, sponsored by the NIACC Instrumental Music Department and Alpha Media, is free and open to the public.

Free tickets are available (limit four per request) at the NIACC Business Office or First Citizens Bank. Seating is on a first-come, first-served basis.

In the style of the band’s 17th Director John Philip Sousa, who initiated the concert tour tradition in 1891, Marine Band Director Col. Jason K. Fettig has chosen a diverse mix of programs¾from traditional band repertoire and Sousa marches to instrumental solos and a salute to the Armed Forces.

“We always try to highlight music on our programs that celebrates the region we are visiting, whether it be marches that provide a connection or folk music that might be associated with certain areas of the country,” said Marine Band Director Col. Jason K. Fettig. “We have tremendously appreciative patrons who come to Marine Band concerts for all types of different experiences, so our programs are designed to include a great variety of music that mirrors the wonderful diversity in our national musical heritage.”

After Sousa left the Marine Band in 1892, “The President’s Own” made only five tours—1901, 1907, 1911, 1912, and 1915—before traveling yearly between 1920 and 1931. The band suspended its tours during the Depression years of 1932-1934, but took to the road again in 1935 and continued until 1942. During World War II, the band played many additional performances in Washington, D.C., and at the White House to boost wartime morale. The Marine Band’s national concert tours resumed in 1946 and have continued every year since. The year 2018 marks the Marine Band’s 100th national concert tour.

By the end of the tour, the Marine Band will have traveled 5,882 miles throughout the United States, performing 29 concerts in 12 states, with stops in Nebraska, Wyoming, Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, Iowa, Minnesota, Wisconsin, Illinois, Indiana, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.