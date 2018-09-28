Mary Jo Swenson, 80, of Belmond passed away Thursday, September 27, 2018 at the Rehabilitation Center of Belmond.

Memorial services for Mary Jo Swenson will be held on Monday, October 1, 2018 at 1:30 PM at Ewing Funeral Home, 111 Luick’s Lane South in Belmond. Burial will be in the Belmond Cemetery.

Memorial visitation will be held on Sunday, September 30, 2018 from 5:00 – 7:00 PM at Ewing Funeral Home and will continue one hour to services on Monday at the funeral home.

