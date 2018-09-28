High School Football Results

Hampton Dumont Bulldogs 20 Forest City Indians 0
West Hancock Eagles 48 North Union Warriors 8
Northwood Kensett Vikings 18 Don Bosco Dons 0
Rockford Warriors 64 North Iowa Bison 6
Humboldt Wildcats 28 Dallas Center Grimes Mustangs 6
Madrid Tigers 1 Eagle Grove Eagles 0 (Eagle Grove Forfeits due to injuries)
Algona Bulldogs 65 Clarion Goldfield Dows Cowboys 22
Hudson Pirates 27 St. Ansgar Saints 12
Garner Hayfield Ventura Cardinals 40 Estherville Lincoln Central Midgets 21
Lake Mills Bulldogs 37 North Butler Bearcats 7
Crestwood Cadets 40 Clear Lake Lions 27
Bishop Garrigan Golden Bears 22 Belmond-Klemme Broncos 20
GTRA Titans 28 West Fork Warhawks 8
Central Springs Panthers 1 Starmont Stars 0 (Starmont Forfeits due to injuries)
West Bend Mallard Wolverines 40 Kingsley-Pierson Panthers 6