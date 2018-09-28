High School Football Results

September 28, 2018 AJ Taylor

Hampton Dumont Bulldogs 20   Forest City Indians 0

West Hancock Eagles 48  North Union Warriors 8

Northwood Kensett Vikings 18   Don Bosco Dons 0

Rockford Warriors 64  North Iowa Bison 6

Humboldt Wildcats  28   Dallas Center Grimes Mustangs 6

Madrid Tigers 1  Eagle Grove Eagles 0  (Eagle Grove Forfeits due to injuries)

Algona Bulldogs 65  Clarion Goldfield Dows Cowboys 22

Hudson Pirates 27   St. Ansgar Saints 12

Garner Hayfield Ventura Cardinals 40   Estherville Lincoln Central  Midgets 21

Lake Mills Bulldogs 37   North Butler Bearcats 7

Crestwood Cadets 40   Clear Lake Lions 27

Bishop Garrigan Golden Bears 22  Belmond-Klemme Broncos 20

GTRA Titans 28   West Fork Warhawks 8

Central Springs Panthers 1  Starmont Stars 0  (Starmont Forfeits due to injuries)

West Bend Mallard Wolverines 40  Kingsley-Pierson Panthers 6