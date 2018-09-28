Fill The Boot Drive Takes Place Tuesday in Forest City

The annual Muscular Dystrophy Association (MDA) Fill the Boot event will be done by the Forest City Fire Department on Tuesday, October 2nd, at the intersection of Highways 9 and 69.

Approximately a dozen firefights will be collecting money in boots for the MDA from 3pm to 6pm.

The Forest City Fire Department has raised over $40,000 for the MDA since 2000.

According to officials, firefighters appreciate all of those who donate and are patient during the collection process.

After the proceeds are collected, they are mailed to the National Muscular Dystrophy Association Foundation.