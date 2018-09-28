Farming Remains a Dangerous Professions

New studies find farming remains one of the world’s most dangerous professions. Iowa State University Extension agricultural engineer, Chuck Schwab, is reminding Iowans in the industry to slow down and take breaks.

That surpasses mining, construction, manufacturing and transportation. He says one reason for agriculture being so high with injuries and deaths is because it involves so many people from a wide age demographic.

While older farmers may have many decades of experience, he says some of the tasks of farming become much more difficult and dangerous, the older you get.

The same is true with younger generations, he says. The best thing a farmer of any age can do, according to Schwab, is take a break from the action and have a moment of rest.

Besides helping your body recover, taking a break can also give your brain a rest from thinking about the chores at hand and you can come back to the job thinking more clearly.