Ernst is Watching Kavanaugh Judiciary Committee Hearing

Iowa Senator Joni Ernst says she is trying to watch as much as she can of the Senate Judiciary Committee questioning of the woman who accuses the Supreme Court nominee of sexually abusing her. Ernst says she can’t watch all of the proceedings, but did get to see Christine Blasey-Ford’s opening statement.

But the Republican from Red Oak Ernst says the other information does not support the alleged involvement of nominee Brett Kavanaugh.

Ernst says Senators needed to hear personally from Ford.

Ernst says her staff will watch all the testimony and she will watch what she can as she prepares to vote on Kavanaugh’s nomination.

Iowa’s other Senator, Chuck Grassley is the chair of the committee that’s conducting the hearings.