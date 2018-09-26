Naig Comments on Iowa Crop Progress and Condition Report

Iowa Secretary of Agriculture Mike Naig commented on the Iowa Crop Progress and Condition report released by the USDA National Agricultural Statistical Service. The report is released weekly from April through November.

“Farmers made some progress between the showers and rain storms and now 5 percent of corn and 8 percent of soybeans have been harvested. Heavy rains, particularly in northern Iowa, created challenges and significantly slowed harvest progress,” Naig said.

CROP REPORT

Another week of storms bringing heavy rainfall to much of the state left Iowa farmers just 3.0 days suitable for fieldwork during the week ending September 23, 2018, according to the USDA, National Agricultural Statistics Service. Activities for the week included seeding cover crops and harvesting corn, soybeans and hay.

Topsoil moisture levels rated 1 percent very short, 3 percent short, 71 percent adequate and 25 percent surplus. Subsoil moisture levels rated 3 percent very short, 5 percent short, 66 percent adequate and 26 percent surplus. While topsoil moisture supplies have improved in south central Iowa, subsoil moisture levels still rated 62 percent short to very short.

Nearly all of the corn crop has reached the dent stage or beyond with 74 percent of the crop mature, just over a week ahead of average. Five percent of the State’s corn for grain crop has been harvested, 5 days ahead of both last year and average. Farmers in southeast Iowa lead the way with almost one-fifth of their corn for grain harvested. Moisture content of field corn being harvested was at 22 percent. Corn condition rated 73 percent good to excellent. Ninety-three percent of the soybean crop was coloring with 72 percent dropping leaves, 1 week ahead of average. Eight percent of the soybean crop has been harvested, 5 days ahead of average. Soybean condition rated 72 percent good to excellent.

The third cutting of alfalfa hay was nearly complete at 97 percent. Pasture conditions improved slightly to 52 percent good to excellent. Rain and cooler temperatures have been beneficial for pasture regrowth. Feedlots will need some time to dry.

IOWA PRELIMINARY WEATHER SUMMARY

By Dr. Justin Glisan, State Climatologist, Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship

After an extremely dry week, an active weather pattern returned, bringing above-average rainfall to most of Iowa. Average temperatures were also up to 10 degrees above normal. Monday (17th) was generally quiet and warm until thunderstorms raced across northern Iowa during the late afternoon. Some storms turned severe; large hail and high winds were reported in Hancock County. Sioux City (Woodbury County) recorded 2.29 inches of rain. On Tuesday (18th) thunderstorms were widespread with heavy rain over northern Iowa. Spencer (Clay County) reported 3.04 inches, 2.92 inches above normal. Nearly 15 stations recorded rainfall above 2.00 inches. Severe weather was reported in six counties. Tree damage from straight-line winds and one-inch diameter hail was reported in Jasper County. Thunderstorms with heavy rain continued across Iowa’s northern third Wednesday (19th) into Thursday (20th), leading to widespread flood warnings. Two-day rain totals were 2.00 to 5.19 inches above average for over 30 stations; Everly (Clay County) reported 5.51 inches. Temperatures over this period were hot, with many locations 10-15 degrees above average; high temperatures ranged from the mid-80s into the mid-90s with the exception of northern Iowa where rain and cloud cover kept temperatures cooler. A cold front with severe thunderstorms crossed the state Thursday evening. Twelve western counties reported severe winds with 75 mph gusts in Emmet County. The cold front exited Iowa Friday (21st) bringing dry conditions and pleasant temperatures through the weekend. Average highs on Saturday (22nd) and Sunday (23rd) were in the upper 60s to low 70s. Overnight lows dipped into the 40s, with Cresco (Howard County) and Waukon (Allamakee county) recording the week’s low temperature of 36 degrees, seven degrees below normal. Williamsburg (Iowa County) observed the week’s high temperature of 96 degrees on Tuesday, 21 degrees above average.

The Forest City area is currently warmer than normal for this time of year in both highs and lows. The average high has been 77.2 degrees when the normal is 73.9 degrees. This puts the area 3.3 degrees warmer than normal. As far as lows are concerned, the area average low has been 55 degrees while the normal is 51.2 degrees. This puts the area 3.8 degrees warmer than normal.

The area has received 11.19 inches of rain for the month while normal is 2.75 inches. Currently the area is 8.44 inches of rain above normal.