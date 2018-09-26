Live Your Dream Nominations Now Being Accepted

Soroptimist International of Algona seeks applicants for the Live Your Dream Awards program.

Women who provide the primary financial support for their families and seek financial assistance to return to school can apply for the Soroptimist Live Your Dream Awards, one of Soroptimist International of Algona Club’s signature service projects. One recipient is eligible to receive a $1,000 cash award for costs associated to attain higher education (including books, childcare or transportation). Club recipients become eligible for region-level awards or international level.

Deadline to submit an application with two references is November 15, 2018. Submit an application through the online portal at: http://bit.ly/LYDA-apply. Contact Rhonda Ostwald (515.295.2461, ext. 7266 or rostwald58@mediacombb.net) with any questions.

Soroptimist International of Algona is a volunteer service organization for professional women dedicated to improving the lives of women and girls, in local communities and throughout the world. Meetings are held the second Monday of each month at 6:30 p.m.