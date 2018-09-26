Jace Pringnitz is the MBT KIOW Prep of the Week for September 26, 2018

PREP OF THE WEEK SEPTEMBER 26 2018
This week’s MBT KIOW Prep of the Week is a senior at Garner-Hayfield-Ventura High School. Jace Pringnitz led the Cardinal football team in their 66-38 loss to Algona Friday Night. Jace carried the ball 37 times for 189 yards and 4 touchdowns, as well as a 2 point conversion try. On defense, Pringnitz had 4.5 tackles. Congratulations to Garner-Hayfield-Ventura senior Jace Pringnitz, this week’s MBT KIOW Prep of the Week.
Others considered: Tate Hagen, West Hancock Football; Tucker Kroeze, Belmond-Klemme Football;