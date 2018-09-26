Forest City defeats Bishop Garrigan, other scores

Forest City defeated Bishop Garrigan on Tuesday night in 3 sets by scores of 25-12, 25-21 and 25-23 in Algona. Kelsey Koch had 14 kills for Forest City. Emma Hovenga led the Indians in assists with 27 and Kaylee Miller was 13 of 14 serving.
Other Tuesday Volleyball Scores:
West Hancock 21-25-25-25, Belmond-Klemme 25-15-13-13
Lake Mills 25-25-25, North Iowa 12-10-18
Central Springs 25-25-25, Newman Catholic 18-9-16
North Union 25-25-25, Eagle Grove 20-9-5
Saint Ansgar 25-25-25, Northwood-Kensett 19-17-17
Waukee 25-25-25, Mason City 20-11-23