DNR Investigates Manure Spill Near Eagle Grove

Monday, Department of Natural Resources (DNR) staff from Mason City investigated a manure spill about four miles southwest of Eagle Grove in Wright County.

Overnight Sunday, manure from a hog confinement owned by DMC Property Rentals, LLC, of Humboldt backed up into a building, then flowed into a ditch. An unknown amount of manure reached Drainage Ditch 49, which enters the Boone River about one mile downstream.

Owner Mitch Christopher discovered the spill about 9 a.m. Sept. 24. He immediately stopped the release and built dams to contain manure onsite.

The DNR’s field tests in drainage ditch 49 showed normal ammonia levels. Staff did not find any dead fish in the ditch, but did find live fish downstream. The DNR will continue to monitor cleanup and consider appropriate enforcement action.