Winnebago Industries Celebrates 60 years

Winnebago Industries celebrated it’s 60th anniversary over the weekend in a grand picnic for current and former employees. The company wanted to say thank you to all of the individuals who helped get the company to its present position as a leader in the recreational vehicle industry. Many individuals in attendance have worked for the company for 10 to 50 years in various positions, while others had retired with a number of decades in service.

The company invited Governor Kim Reynolds to the event and she remarked at not only the importance of Winnebago Industries to Iowa, but also the longevity of employees.

Chad Reece with Winnebago Industries agreed. He says that it is important for the company to recognize the value of their employees through events like this.

Winnebago Industries recognized employees, had eight bounce houses, provided food, games, and entertainment at the picnic. They also sold Winnebago merchandise and had booths promoting Winnebago programs for employees.