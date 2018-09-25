NIACC Volunteer Fair is Today

North Iowa Area Community College (NIACC) will host a Volunteer Fair on Tuesday, September 25 from 10:00 am – 1:30 pm on the NIACC campus in the Activity Center.

The Volunteer Fair is an opportunity to familiarize yourself with the many volunteer options here in our region. The fair, which is free and open to the public, will have representatives from around 30 service organizations to share information on how they serve the community and how you can get involved.

Volunteering provides a number of benefits to you, your family, and your community. Research has shown that finding the right volunteer opportunity can make you happier, help you meet new friends, make a big difference in your community, and have a lot of fun! Volunteering gives you the opportunity to connect with your community and make it a better place to live.