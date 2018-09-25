Harvest Begins Amidst Showers and Cooler Temperatures

It’s the first week of fall and many Iowa farmers are already starting the harvest. Even weather experts admit it’s been an unusual growing season. Meteorologist Dennis Todey, director of the USDA’s Midwest Climate Hub in Ames, says 2018 is turning out to be a year of extremes, to be sure.

After the late start due to the cold, wet conditions, the heat wave rolled in.

Despite the ups and downs, it ended up being a decent season for most growers.

Updated computer models show cooler-than-normal temperatures across the region through the end of this month and into October, which may bring the first frost.