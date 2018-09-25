Elaine K. (Engh) Tesdahl, 94, of Clarion passed away Monday, July 16, 2018 at the Clarion Wellness and Rehabilitation Center.

Memorial services for Elaine Tesdahl will be held at 11:00 AM on Saturday, September 29, 2018 at First Lutheran Church, 420 First Street Northwest in Clarion, with Pastor Grant Woodley officiating. Burial will take place at Norway Township Cemetery in rural Kanawha.

A memorial visitation will be held on Friday, September 28, 2018 from 6:00 PM until 7:30 PM at Ewing Funeral Home, 1801 Central Avenue East in Clarion, and will continue one hour prior to services at the church on Saturday.

