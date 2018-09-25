Winnebago Supervisors to Review Reclassification of Districts

The Winnebago County Board of Supervisors will meet this morning beginning at 9am. After some internal issues are worked out with employee benefits and insurance, the board will look into the state of secondary roads with Winnebago County Engineer Scott Meinders.

The board will then review drainage matters with the Winnebago County Auditors Office. the board may reclassify Drainage District 34-30 to more accurately reflect correct levy amounts and look at the contract to possibly reclassify Drainage District 92. The contract will be to approve the engineering firm of Jacobsen-Westergard to complete the reclassification process.