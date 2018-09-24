Randy Fangman, 61, of Britt passed away Saturday, September 22, 2018 at Hancock County Memorial Hospital in Britt.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Thursday, September 27, 2018 at 10:30 AM at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church, 139 3rd Street South East in Britt with Father Jim Dubert officiating. Burial will be at St. Patrick’s Catholic Cemetery at a later date.

A Scriptural Wake service and rosary will be held at 4:00 PM on Wednesday, September 26, 2018 at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church in Britt, with visitation following until 7:00 PM. Visitation will continue one hour prior to services at the church on Thursday.

