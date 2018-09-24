Joice Library Involved in Early Morning Fire

An overnight fire has caused significant damage to the Joice library. Crews from five area cities were called to the blaze at 201 Main St. after it began just before 3 a.m.

The library was completely engulfed in flames when authorities from fire departments in Joice, Fertile, Hanlontown, Forest City and Lake Mills arrived. According to officials they had to deal with a lack of water to fight the blaze.

Officials say that the cause of the blaze is unknown and is still under investigation.

No one was injured and the fire was contained to the building. An excavator was called in to tear the roof off of the building. Fire crews needed access to the lower roof because it had a coat of tar on it which fire crews say would keep burning if they did not expose it and spray it down. There are two roofs on the structure.

Officials said the library was getting a new roof, new windows, new lighting, new insulation, and new siding. The work was being done because officials say this is one of the focal buildings for the city.

The building is a complete loss.