SUNDAY TALK: King Discusses the Farm Bill, Permanent Tax Cuts, and Tariffs

Representative Steve King of the 4th District is pushing for the completion of the Farm Bill which is running up against an end of the month deadline. He has concerns over some parts of the measure. He is also pushing to make current tax cuts permanent in order to increase opportunities for business and industry. Finally, he is deeply concerned about the current situation on tariffs. He realizes the impacts it has on the farm economy both now and in the future.

King took a moment to sit down with KIOW/KHAM News Director A. J. Taylor to review these issues and more in our Sunday Talk.