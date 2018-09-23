Junkapalooza Slated for September 29th and 30th in Forest City

Heritage Park of North Iowa’s third annual Fall Fest Junkapaoolza is scheduled for 9am to 4pm on Saturday and 10am to 2pm on Sunday next week. It will take place on the grounds of Heritage Park of North Iowa in Forest City.

This is an annual event for purveyors and shoppers of vintage finds, antiques, and repurposed pieces, swap meet dealers, plus some favorite home based businesses and other various craft vendors. There will also be family fun activities that include a kid train and free horse rides.

In addition, this year, former Minnesota Viking Ted Brown will be doing autograph signing both days from 9am to 2pm for an additional fee.

Admission to the event is $2 per person, kids 12 and under are free. Admission fees go to the Heritage Park of North Iowa, a non profit organization. There will be an additional fee for the Ted Brown Autograph signings.