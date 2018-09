On Saturday, September 29th, the Zion Nazarene Church wil hold a community block party from 5pm to 8pm. The event will take place at 195 2nd Street SW.

This free barbeque dinner is an opportunity for residents to ge tto know their neighbors and reconnect with friends.

There will also be a Gaga ball, Corn Hole event, and more. Organizers encourage everyone to bring lawn chairs and enjoy a relaxing evening.