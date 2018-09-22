NORTH IOWA OUTDOORS: Waldorf University Volunteers to Help Clean Up Pilot Knob State Park

Today from 10 a.m. to noon roughly 100 Waldorf University volunteers will join together at Pilot Knob State Park to participate in the annual Iowa State Park Volunteer Day. The team will join other volunteers at the Pilot Knob campground located at 2148 340th St Forest City, Iowa to lend a helping hand in the end of the season clean-up. Organized by the Friends of Pilot Knob, the work to be accomplished will include painting the storage buildings, working with the friends group to process firewood, weather sealing picnic tables, picking up trash on trails and possibly doing some trail work. Anyone interested in joining the effort can contact the park office at 641-581-4835.