Visioning Project to Be Unveiled on Friday

The Forest City Visioning projects will be on display for the public to view and offer opinions on, at the Forest City Community High School. The concessions area at the football game on Friday night will be the new viewing area for Forest City residents inspect the plans and give general feedback. Norma Hertzer of Grow Forest City talks about the background of the projects.

A committee of 17 community members has been meeting monthly since January.

Hertzer talked about what people can expect to see on Friday at the Forest City High School Football Field Concessions Stand.

Additional public presentation of the projects will be on Monday from 8am to 10am at Sally’s Restaurant in Forest City and on Thursday during the Farmer’s Market in downtown Forest City.