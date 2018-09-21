Reese’s Run to Return on Saturday

An annual event to benefit those with autism will take place on Saturday in Lake Mills. The sixth annual Reese’s Run is slated for Saturday morning at 9:30am and the money raised will help buy needed educational equipment for autistic children. Amy Wilhelm said that the equipment is invaluable in working with the children.

The race has been run for five years. It has proven itself to be successful in raising necessary funding for a wide variety of necessities according to Wilhelm.

Every participant receives a t-shirt and a matching dog tag. Those who cannot run can purchase the t-shirt for $13. The route is simple and has amenities along the route.

And of course, there are the highly sought after cupcakes.

Those who are interested in participating can register at the race according to Wilhelm. There is a fee to enter.