Corwith Community Blood Drive is Wednesday

Every two seconds, someone in the United States needs a blood transfusion to survive. To get blood to those patients in Nebraska, South Dakota, and Iowa, LifeServe Blood Center needs 200,000 donations to donate blood annually. According to Danielle West of the LifeServe Blood Center, no specific blood type is being sought out.

There are specific requirements for those who would like to donate.

Those who meet these criteria can give blood at the Corwith Community Blood Drive Wednesday from 3:30pm to 6:30pm at the Corwith Community Center. The drive is located at 110 Wayne Street in Corwith. If one cannot make the drive on Wednesday, West says that there other opportunities.

Those wishing to sign up to donate or find further information can go to lifeservebloodcenter.org or call (800) 287-4903.