WCTA Board Elections Scheduled for Tonight

The annual meeting of the Winnebago Cooperative Telecom Association or WCTA will be held tonight at the Lake Mills Community High School Gymnasium.

The meeting will include the 2017 financial and operating reports, which will be presented to the membership along with a list of activities, construction and operation, as well as the election of directors. Entertainment will consist of comedian Gary Tyson. Refreshments will be served after the meeting.

Board members whose terms are expiring are Steve Thorland, Mike Stensrud, and Larry Foley.

The nominating committee has selected candidates for positions on the board. They include Meak Beal and Steve Thorland of Kensett, Matthew Schmidt and Mike Stensrud of Lake Mills, and Gary Graber and Larry Foley of Thompson.