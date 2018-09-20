Multiple Weather Watches and Warnings are in Effect

The area is experiencing severe weather potential for the next 24 hours. A Flood Warning is in effect until 8:45am on Friday morning. It includes Southern Emmet, southern Worth, Kossuth, Hancock, Cerro Gordo, southern Winnebago, and Palo Alto County. This morning, the average rainfall for the overnight hours was 5 inches. Portions of Britt received up to 7 inches according to one listener. At the KIOW studios, 5.4 inches were received overnight. Other locations such as Garner received nearly six inches. Flooding has already become apparent in locations such as near Westown Place in Forest City.

Many area drainage systems are also at or near capacity. Some of the overflow is affecting secondary roads such as 360th off of Highway 9 and 69. These roads have been closed until the water receeds. Some area rivers and streams are beginning to receive the drainage from the heavy farmland and residential runoff which means the possibility of flooding may occur with these rivers. Those who are in Clarion, Dows, Belmond, Rowan, and surrounding communities must be on the lookout for rising river conditions.

A Severe Thunderstorm Watch is now in effect for the broadcast area until 11pm tonight. The watch means that conditions are favorable for thunderstorms to reach severe levels. Tonight winds may reach 30 mph or more as temperatures begin to fall to nearly 54 degrees overnight.

A Tornado Watch has been put in place until 11pm for both Freeborn and Faribault counties in Minnesota. Sources are giving a 15% chance on tornadic formation in those and in 21 other Minnesota counties. A tornado watch means that conditions are favorable for tornadic development.