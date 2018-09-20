Lakota Ethanol Plant is Not Closing

A Rueters story which was titled as an ethanol plant as shutting down was incorrectly interpreted as closing according to several sources. The Green Plains Ethanol Production Facility is slowing down its production of E-15 grade fuels in accordance to several economic issues. Jim Stark, Vice President of Investor Relations made it clear that the company has not intention of closing its Lakota site and that employees are still on the job.

The Superior and Fairmont plants are slowing down according to Stark, but they are not closing.

The reasons for these slowdowns are numerous, but several major political issues are collectively contributing to the reduction in production. Stark says one of these, is the Chinese.

Another aspect has to do with the continual waivers being issues on the production of ethanol.

Stark said that such places as Colombia, India, and other highly populated nations are turning towards E-15 as a fuel source. He is also confident that the Trump Administration, presently involved in mid-level talks with the Chinese, will come to a trade agreement fairly soon.